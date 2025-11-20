Zinedine Zidane's Assistant David Bettoni Reveals One Major Thing Real Madrid Are Missing

Real Madrid have had a strong start to the 2025-26 season under Xabi Alonso. That is despite back-to-back games without a win before the international break. The Spanish coach has inherited a team that needs plenty of work to get them back to dominating.

That is something former head coach Zinedine Zidane needed to do when he took over in his two spells. During that time, he had alongside him his assistant David Bettoni. The French duo delivered several top trophies to Los Blancos, including three consecutive Champions League titles.

In a recent interview with El Chiringuito, Bettoni spoke about several things, including Xidane and the current Real Madrid team.

Real Madrid Missing a Leader in the Team

IMAGO / PsnewZ

One thing that Bettoni believes the Spanish giants are missing is a leader. Dani Carvajal is the captain, but he has missed a lot of time through injuries, as have experienced pair Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. Fede Valverde is the vice-captain, but he does not have the same experience as an older player, he believes.

"It's a shame they've all left at once: Modric, Kroos, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez... A lot of young players have arrived, and when there's a problem, before there were many charismatic players. The experience level is different. Valverde is 24 or 25 and is the second captain; before, the second captain was Cristiano, who was 29 or 30." David Bettoni

Bettoni also spoke about Alonso, saying fans and players must have confidence in his ideas, which differ from previous coaches, with him being young.

"We have to have confidence in Xabi Alonso. It's a new era. After Zidane and Carlo, there's a new type of coach, younger, with fresh ideas." David Bettoni

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

He believes that’s why there is some friction between Vinicius Jr. and Alonso. They do not know each other as people, having not worked together, and things like the frustration Vinicius Jr. showed in being substituted can happen.

"It's something that needs to be sorted out between the coach and the player. A relationship is also built from there. Xabi Alonso and Vinicius don't know each other, and when these kinds of things happen, it can also be a positive thing." David Bettoni

The Latest Real Madrid News

England Legend Ian Wright Comes to Passionate Defence of Jude Bellingham After Media Attack

Thibaut Courtois Reveals What He Would Say to Lamine Yamal If He Bumped Into Him

Fighting Talk From Elche Defender Víctor Chust Ahead of Real Madrid Match

Real Madrid Reportedly Preparing New Contract for Defender as Saudi Clubs Circle