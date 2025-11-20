Thibaut Courtois Reveals What He Would Say to Lamine Yamal If He Bumped Into Him

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has a powerful personality and is never afraid to voice his opinion on things. That was the case on the field in the first El Clasico of the season several weeks ago.

It came a few days prior, when Barcelona star player Lamine Yamal was critical of Real Madrid, suggesting they ‘cheat’ and ‘steal’ when they play. He was suggesting they pressure referees’ decisions and are awarded decisions they should not get.

Speaking in a recent interview, Courtois shared his thoughts on Yamal and what he would say if he were to bump into him in public.

Thibaut Courtois Has No Problem With Lamine Yamal

IMAGO / Xinhua

In a recent interview with “El Partidazo” on the COPE radio network, Thibaut Courtois was asked about the scuffle after the final whistle of the El Clasico. It all stemmed from Lamine Yamal’s comments. However, his opinion is that what happened on the field stays there.

"That stays on the field. If Carvajal or Dean (Huijsen) are on the national team tomorrow, there will be zero problems with Lamine. If I see him in a restaurant, I'll say hello. There's no problem between Lamine and me." Thibaut Courtois

However, Courtois did say Yamal spoke out to pump up the El Clasico. That pumped up the Real Madrid team further in a rivalry game where they are already fired up to win.

"When we're calm, in a confident environment, I can tell you things I might not have wanted to say otherwise. Lamine is a great player, but in the end, he spoke out to inflame the match, and the press jumped all over him. We needed that atmosphere, we needed that fire. They're an enemy, and we have to go after them because even when they've won, they haven't respected us. A Clásico is always motivating, but hearing things like that motivates you even more." Thibaut Courtois

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Courtois did not join up with his national team Belgium due to an injury. He revealed he should be ready for the game agaiunst Elche this weekend.

"I'll be fine for the weekend. It was a minor injury, but I needed to rest, recover, and get treatment. I was a bit surprised by the fuss in Belgium, as if I were dropping out of the national team, which isn't the case. Even if I'd had a match with Real Madrid, I wouldn't have played, because I couldn't play." Thibaut Courtois

