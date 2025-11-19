Real Madrid Reportedly Preparing New Contract for Defender as Saudi Clubs Circle

There will be a few Real Madrid players out of contract after this current season. One of those is center-back Antonio Rudiger, but his future is unclear with the German because of his recent injuries and not playing at his peak.

According to Matteo Moretto on Radio Marca, the Madrid club are preparing a new contract for the 32-year-old. However, they want to see continuity in his playing time and performances.

As well as this, there are clubs looking to sign the experienced defender when his cont6ract expires on June 30, 2026. Former team Chelsea have been mentioned, as have several of the top clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Matteo Moretto spoke about various transfer rumors around La Liga. Rudiger was mentioned when speaking about Real Madrid, with him saying the German is keen to stay in Europe over Saudi Arabia.

"Real Madrid is in talks to renew his contract, but there are clubs in Saudi Arabia that are exploring his situation. He (Rudiger) prioritizes staying in Europe and at Real Madrid. There are some doubts about his physical condition… this season is going to be very important for his future.” Matteo Moretto

It's an interesting conversation as in the past the club president Florentino Perez have only allowed one year contract extensions for players over the age of 30. Rudiger at 32 falls into that category, but would he be happy with just a one year deal?

The club did change that stance this past summer. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois turned 33 in May, but signed a two-year contract until 2027, with his contract set to expire in 2026. The club may argue that the rule only applies to outfield players. Dani Carvajal and David Alaba are two other players out of contract in 2026.

When is Antonio Rudiger Set to Return From Injury?

The center-back is currently out injured for Los Blancos, picking up the issue during a training session back in September. Given the issues with injuries in defense, head coach Xabi Alonso would have liked him to be back much sooner. But when could he return?

It was reported earlier this month that Rudiger could return at the end of November. The game against Elche on November 23 may be too soon, but the games against Olympiacos on November 26 in the Champions League and Girona on November 30 were realistic targets.

Rudiger was recently pictured at the Bernabeu for the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders as he continues to recover.

Alonso will be hoping he is available soon with the injury news regarding Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen. There is no news how long both will be out, but they could both miss the next few games. Raul Asencio and David Alaba are set to start against Elche this Sunday.

