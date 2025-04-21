Getafe vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Games
Real Madrid will be back in La Liga action three days after their 1-0 win over Athletic Club. They face rivals Getafe, who look safe from relegation but would like a few more points to guarantee they will play in the top division next season.
Los Blancos have won the last six league games against the Azulones, losing just one of their previous 22 meetings. The current European champions have scored 83 goals compared to Getafe's 29 in 39 La Liga matches.
Ahead of the La Liga game, here are five classic matches between Real Madrid and Getafe.
May 23, 2015: Real Madrid 7-3 Getafe
Real and Getafe shared ten goals to close out the 2014-15 season. It was 3-3 at half-time, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick, while Sergio Escudero, Diego Castro, and Mehdi Lacen found the net for the away side.
Los Blancos scored four unanswered goals in the second half, the first from Chicharito two minutes into the half. James Rodríguez added the fifth five minutes later, with further goals from Jese and Marcelo making it 7-3.
May 3, 2018: Real Madrid 3-1 Getafe
Two Cristiano Ronaldo goals secured a 3-1 win over their city rivals. It was the final time the Portuguese man scored against Getafe, finishing with 23 goals in 14 appearances against them.
Gareth Bale (24') opened the scoring, with Ronaldo getting his first in stoppage time of the first half. Getafe striker Loic Remy was sent off for a second yellow two minutes into the second half, but the visitors still managed to pull one back thanks to a penalty from Francisco Portillo. Ronaldo secured the win in the 78th minute with a header.
January 2, 2022: Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid
The last time Getafe managed to take three points in this matchup came in 2022, one of their six wins. Real Madrid were at the top of the league, and the loss opened the door for Sevilla to close the gap to two points.
It was a super impressive win for the Azulones, who scored in the 9th minute and held the lead until the end of the game. Turkish forward Enes Ünal got the goal, capitalizing on a huge mistake from Real center-back Éder Militão.
October 31, 2004: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe
The first-ever meeting between the two sides came in 2004 on Halloween, Getafe's first season in La Liga 21 years after being founded. It was a straightforward win for Los Blancos, who had struggled in the season's early stages.
Michael Own gave the home side the lead in the 28th minute thanks to an assist from Ronaldo Nazario. The Brazilian got the second 11 minutes from the end, securing the first of Real Madrid's 29 wins.
September 2, 2023: Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe
Last season's game at the Santiago Bernabeu resulted in late drama. Getafe took the lead in the 11th minute through Borja Mayoral. Heading into the half leading, they may have thought they could be on for a famous victory. Two minutes after the game resumed, Joselu made it 1-1.
New signing Jude Bellingham broke the away team's hearts, scoring in the fifth minute of added-on time to secure three points for Los Blancos. The win kept them at the top of the standings ahead of another Madrid rival, Atletico.
