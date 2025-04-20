Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Club: Report And Full Match Highlights As Valverde Screamer Keeps Title Chances Alive
A spectacular 93rd-minute Fede Valverde volley gave Real Madrid victory over Athletic Club, with Los Blancos winning 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid came into the bout knowing that three points were imperative to keep pace with league leaders Barcelona, who were seven points clear at the top of the La Liga table before kickoff after their 4-3 victory against Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Ancelotti's position at the Bernabeu has come under increased scrutiny recently after a poor run of form in April, including being dumped out of the Champions League by Arsenal. With the absence of Kylian Mbappe through suspension, the Italian returned to the diamond tactical setup that brought much success last season.
Jude Bellingham returned to the top of the diamond, which helped him towards 36 G/A last season, while midfielders by trade Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga were deployed as full-backs.
With Athletic Club in action just last Thursday, progressing to the Europa League semi-finals with a win against Rangers, Ernesto Valverde opted to rest many players, making ten changes, including star players Nico Williams, who was injured, and Oihan Sancet.
Despite controlling the play with 75% possession at the break, it was a frustrating first period for Real Madrid, with both goalkeepers hardly being tested. Vinicius Jr. looked dangerous down the left, but there was a notable lack of presence in the box.
Los Blancos came out of the blocks quicker in the second half, creating more chances, but were still finding it difficult to break down a resolute Athletic backline. On the hour mark, Bellingham had the best chances so far in the match, forcing a good save from Unai Simon with a header, before nodding just wide at the resulting corner.
In the 79th minute, Madrid thought they had finally broken the deadlock, as Vinicius Jr. cut inside and struck home at the near post. However, celebrations were brought to a halt as VAR adjudged substitute Endrick to be offside in the build-up.
In the third minute of stoppage time, Fede Valverde's wonder strike finally gave Madrid the lead. The Uruguayan's volley rifled into the top corner and made amends for his mistake at San Mames in December during Los Blancos' loss in the reverse fixture.
The victory keeps Real Madrid's title aspirations alive, as they return to La Liga action on Wednesday away at Getafe, before the El Clasico Copa del Rey final on Saturday.
