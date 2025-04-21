Elite Sports Stars Pictured With Real Madrid President Florentino Perez At The Athletic Game
Real Madrid managed a stoppage-time winner to beat Athletic Club 1-0 in their La Liga match on April 21. In addition to the thousands of fans in attendance, the famous Spanish club hosted five sporting legends in a VIP box.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic, pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis, surfer Kelly Slater, gymnasts Simone Biles, and Rebeca Andrade watched from the box as Fede Valverde won it late with a fantastic strike.
The five legends of their disciplines posed for a photo with President Florentino Perez before the game and were presented with a Los Blancos jersey featuring their names on the back.
American Biles and Brazilian Andrade have both won Olympic gold medals in gymnastics, the former having the most medals in Olympic history in the sport (11). Andrade was pictured wearing a Real Madrid jersey, meaning she could be a Los Blancos fan.
Duplantis is also an Olympic gold medalist and holds the world record for height in the pole vault. Slater is an 11-time world surfing champion, and Djokovic is one of the greatest tennis players, having captured more Grand Slams than any other player in history (24).
The game may not have been the best to watch, but they witnessed a late winner, which saw the Santiago Bernabeu erupt. The win kept Real Madrid on the heels of Barcelona, who are four points clear at the top of the standings.
