TalkSPORT Pundit Wonders If Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Second-Guessing Real Madrid Move
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his contract runs out in June. But as one pundit suggests, is there a reason for him to be concerned about the move?
Alexander-Arnold will join a star-studded club that includes Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., and Kylian Mbappé, but as they have shown, the Spanish side has issues.
MORE: Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid Win
TalkSPORT’s Dean Saunders said he gets why Alexander-Arnold might want to play abroad. He cited his playing career of wanting to play and live abroad which is why he played for Galatasaray and Benfica.
I thought [to myself], I’d love to play abroad at some point in my career. And I went to Benfica, and I went to Galatasaray. So I can’t say nothing, really. I just took the opportunity of having to go—playing abroad, living abroad.- Dean Saunders
But he also pointed out that Real Madrid aren’t exactly in great form, especially after the way Arsenal knocked them out.
So, I can understand what he’s thinking, but he must be looking now, after that Real Madrid result, thinking, ‘Am I making the right choice here?’ Because Liverpool could be a force next season.- Dean Saunders
