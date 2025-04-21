Real Madrid CF ON SI

TalkSPORT Pundit Wonders If Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Second-Guessing Real Madrid Move

Dean Saunders weighed in on Trent Alexander-Arnold's reported move to Real Madrid.

Eduardo Razo

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his contract runs out in June. But as one pundit suggests, is there a reason for him to be concerned about the move?

Alexander-Arnold will join a star-studded club that includes Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., and Kylian Mbappé, but as they have shown, the Spanish side has issues.

MORE: Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid Win

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool
IMAGO / NurPhoto

TalkSPORT’s Dean Saunders said he gets why Alexander-Arnold might want to play abroad. He cited his playing career of wanting to play and live abroad which is why he played for Galatasaray and Benfica.

I thought [to myself], I’d love to play abroad at some point in my career. And I went to Benfica, and I went to Galatasaray. So I can’t say nothing, really. I just took the opportunity of having to go—playing abroad, living abroad.

Dean Saunders

But he also pointed out that Real Madrid aren’t exactly in great form, especially after the way Arsenal knocked them out.

So, I can understand what he’s thinking, but he must be looking now, after that Real Madrid result, thinking, ‘Am I making the right choice here?’ Because Liverpool could be a force next season.

Dean Saunders

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Club: Report And Full Match Highlights As Valverde Screamer Keeps Title Chances Alive

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Real Madrid Could Have Interim Manager Between Carlo Ancelotti And Xabi Alonso

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Whether Carlo Ancelotti Leaving Real Madrid Could Affect Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Move

Xabi Alonso Gives Blunt Response To Real Madrid Rumors

Published
Eduardo Razo
EDUARDO RAZO

Eduardo is an experienced freelance football writer covering Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG On SI. He also covers PSG for PSG Talk and French football for Ligue 1's official English website. He's contributed to NBC Sports' regional sports networks, including NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California, providing in-depth sports content for those markets.

Home/Transfers and Rumors