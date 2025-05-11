Hansi Flick Does Not Feel Like Barcelona Are La Liga Champions Despite Beating Real Madrid
The final El Clasico of the season delivered with a seven-goal thriller at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. However, it did not favor Real Madrid, losing 4-3 after taking a 2-0 lead in the opening 15 minutes.
This means Barca moved seven points clear of Los Blancos and had three games to play. The game was built up as a title decider for the home team, with three points meaning they would need just one win from their last three games to decide the title.
Blaugrana head coach Hansi Flick did not see it like that. In his press conference after the game, the German was asked if the team felt like La Liga champions after the win.
Do we feel like champions? No. It would be great to win three titles, and one win is enough for us. This is football; we're in a good position, but you never know what will happen. We're missing three points, and all our opponents want to beat us.- Hansi Flick
Barcelona have a challenging final three games facing Espanyol, Villareal, and Athletic Club. However, having just the league to concentrate on, you would expect them to finish the job.
Los Blancos look set to finish without a domestic or a major European trophy. It will be a new beginning for next season, with Carlo Ancelotti heading out, and Xabi Alonso will likely be heading in. It will be a new challenge for Flick and his Barca side.
