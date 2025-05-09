Real Madrid CF ON SI

Arsenal Opens Contract Talks with Real Madrid Transfer Target

They are responding to the interest from Real Madrid.

One of Real Madrid's primary transfer targets ahead of the summer is Arsenal center-back William Saliba.

In order to try and fend off the interest from Los Blancos, the Premier League side has begun making moves to secure the future of the French defender.

As reported by David Ornstein at The Athletic, Arsenal wishes to end any speculation over Saliba's future with a deal that would replace his current one which runs until June 2027.

Arsenal's sporting director Andrea Berta has held talks with Saliba's camp already, but an official offer has not yet been put on the table. The 24-year-old is known to be happy at the club right now, so a new contract being greenlit is very plausible.

Saliba has cemented himself as one of the best center-backs in the world this season, and with Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba all struggling for fitness in the past two seasons, Real Madrid is expected to sign at least one defender in the summer.

A new contract for Saliba would certainly end Real Madrid's chances of signing him this summer, and dent hopes of playing the long game on a future deal.

