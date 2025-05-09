Real Madrid CF ON SI

Xabi Alonso Could Bring Bayer Leverkusen Defender to Real Madrid (Report)

He is already thinking about next summer.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / HMB-Media

There is an air of inevitability now around Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid joining forces in the summer, and that could lead to some interesting transfer activity.

It was announced on Friday that Alonso will be leaving his post as Bayer Leverkusen head coach come the end of the season, and the assumption is that he will replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso looks bound to join Real Madrid
IMAGO / Sven Simon

According to a report from Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg on X, Alonso could attempt to bring German defender Jonathan Tah with him to Real Madrid in the summer.

The report explains that Bayern Munich, the new Bundesliga champions, has entered into contract discussions with Tah. Bayern views him as its primary defensive target for the summer.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah
IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Tah is out of contract this summer which means he is likely to be fielding multiple offers, and that is why Bayern is negotiating with the player directly. He has agreed to a deal in principle with Barcelona, but there are Financial Fair Play issues holding the Blaugrana back.

The chance to continue working with Alonso at Real Madrid could be a very appealing thing for Tah, and news that William Saliba may soon be offered a new contract means that Real Madrid could have a new primary target in defence.

Published
