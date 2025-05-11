Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid: Report and Full Match Highlights From Los Blancos’ El Clasico Loss
Real Madrid suffered a 4-3 defeat against Barcelona in their latest La Liga clash on Sunday, May 11 at the Montjuic. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the game, but his efforts turned out to be in vain.
Mbappe scored a penalty (5') and then added a second with a fine finish from a Vinicius Jr assist (14') to make it 2-0 early in the game. However, there were four more goals in an action-packed first half with all of those coming from La Blaugrana.
Eric Garcia (19'), Lamine Yamal (32'), and Raphinha (34', 45') scored to make it 4-2 for the home side. Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 70th minute of the match to make it 4-3. Los Blancos thought they grabbed the equalizer in injury time, but it was ruled out due to offside. Barcelona also had a fifth goal disallowed in injury time in what was one of the most eventful El Clásicos in recent memory.
Barcelona had 63% possession of the ball during the game and were the side with the more shots on target. La Blaugrana had nine compared to Los Blancos' five. They also earned ten corners, compared to Real Madrid's two.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Full Match Highlights
With the win, Barcelona have virtually secured the La Liga title. Hansi Flick's team have 82 points from 35 matches and lead second placed Real Madrid by seven points with three games to go.
Carlo Ancelotti's side, meanwhile, will return to action on May 14, taking on Mallorca in a La Liga home clash.
