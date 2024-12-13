James Rodriguez Reveals Favorite Real Madrid Teammates Ahead of Showdown Against Former Club
James Rodriguez spent a significant amount of time playing for Real Madrid at one point in his career. These days, however, the Colombian plays for Rayo Vallecano, who are set to take on his former club this Saturday, December 14.
Ahead of the match, Rodriguez has revealed his favorite teammates from his time spent at Madrid. Speaking to MARCA, the attacking midfielder said:
Many. Marcelo, Pepe, Keylor, Sergio Ramos. I get along well with everyone. I also had a very good relationship with Cristiano when we played together. From the current squad, we have exchanged messages with Lucas Vázquez sometimes.- James Rodriguez
Rodriguez, 33, played 125 games for Los Merengues, scoring 37 goals and providing 42 assists. However, he hasn't been a regular for Rayo and has made limited appearances for the La Liga club. In seven appearances, Rodriguez has provided one assist. The attacking midfielder also recalled his time at the Spanish capital, rating it:
10, 10. When I came to Madrid, people remembered me fondly. That means I did things well and I have a lot of affection for the Madridistas. They made me feel at home. I was able to win titles and I think I performed very well. I put in some extraordinary numbers.- James Rodriguez
During his Real Madrid spell, Rodriguez also spent time on loan at Bayern Munich. He then moved to Everton in 2020.
