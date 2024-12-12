Kylian Mbappe Update: Real Madrid Learn Extent Of French Superstar’s Injury
Real Madrid have learned that Kylian Mbappe has suffered an injury to his left thigh.
The French forward was forced to go off after only 36 minutes during the UEFA Champions League showdown against Atalanta in a game where Los Blancos won 3-2 away from home. Mbappe scored the opener for his team but had to be replaced. Carlo Ancelotti suggested after the game that the extent of the injury was not serious.
However, Journalist Miguel Angel Diaz of COPE has now suggested that Mbappe will not play in the upcoming La Liga away game against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, December 14. Furthermore, he is a doubt for the Intercontinental Cup, set to kick off on December 18.
Mbappe's potential absence is a massive blow to Ancelotti's attacking unit.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner completed a free transfer from PSG to Real Madrid in the summer. He has since scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 22 appearances. Mbappe has found the back of the net in the last two games for Real Madrid. On the positive side, Los Blancos have Vinicius Jr back in the squad and the Brazilian played the full 90 minutes against Atalanta. He also scored one goal in that game.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, are currently second in La Liga heading into their game against Rayo Vallecano. They have 36 points from 16 matches and trail Barcelona by two points with a game in hand. Ancelotti's team have won four of their last five league matches, including a 3-0 win against Girona in the previous game.
