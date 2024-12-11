Sami Khedira Names The Former Real Madrid Player "More Special" Than Cristiano Ronaldo
President Florentino Perez has produced different Galacticos teams over the years at Real Madrid, with club legend Cristiano Ronaldo a big part of some of those teams.
From 2010 to 2015, he played on the same team as German international Sami Khedira and many other top players. In a recent interview with Marca, Khedira spoke about Cristiano's talent, but he said one other player was 'more special': his German teammate Mesut Ozil.
Khedira Compares Mesut Ozil to Los Blancos Great Zinedine Zidane
Mesut Ozil only played three seasons at Real Madrid but made exceptional contributions to the team, winning a La Liga title and the Copa del Rey.
Sami Khedira spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo, saying he was the man because he never failed, scoring vital goals for the club. However, he saw Ozil as a special player, as did many others at the club.
"The day Mesut left, we were all saying to Florentino: "But why are you selling him?" But we all said it, right? Benzema, Cristiano, Ramos... Özil was an absolute genius; he was a real magician."
Khedira didn't stop there with praise, comparing his former club and international teammate to one of the greatest players who wore the famous white shirt, Zinedine Zidane.
"The Bernabéu loved him (Ozil), he played like an angel... Really, Mesut played like Zidane. My idol was Zizou and if you put both of them on YouTube and watch them... Mesut was like Zizou."
After three seasons, Mesut Ozil signed with Arsenal for a transfer fee of around $52 million, a price considered cheap for the talent the English club was receiving. Ozil announced his retirement in 2023 at the age of 35, citing injuries as a key decision.
