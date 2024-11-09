Kylian Mbappe Dedicates Win To Injured Teammates As Real Madrid Face Triple Blow
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has dedicated Los Blancos' latest win to injured teammates Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, and Lucas Vazquez. All three players were forced off during the 4-0 La Liga home win against Osasuna on November 9. Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick (34', 61', 69') and Jude Bellingham (42') during the match.
Los Blancos already have Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, and David Alaba on the treatment table. Rodrygo has been ruled out until the start of December. Militao's season is over as the Brazilian has picked up a devastating ACL and meniscus injury. On the other hand, Vazquez has picked up a thigh injury and will miss around three weeks.
Mbappe showed solidarity to his injured teammates as the Frenchman's Instagram story after the game read:
For Mili, Rodry, and Lucas- Kylian Mbappe
While Kylian Mbappe didn't manage a goal contribution during the match, Carlo Ancelotti's side picked up an important win. They now have 27 points from 12 matches and are six points behind league leaders Barcelona at this point in time.
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti addresses Kylian Mbappe not finding the back of the net
While Real Madrid picked up a solid win and bounced back, their marquee number 9 failed to find the back of the net against Osasuna. Carlo Ancelotti has addressed the issue, pointing out that Mbappe was involved in several good link-up plays.
While Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham stole the show, Ancelotti reckons Mbappe's turn could be soon. He said after the game (via Real Madrid's official website):
He gave it a go today, he made some good link-up play. He hasn't scored in the last few games but sooner or later he will score. Today, Vinicius and Bellingham scored, but in the next game it could be him.- Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid are set to return to action on November 24 after the international break. They will take on Leganes in a La Liga away clash. Mbappe is set for a rest as he is not a part of the France squad for the upcoming international break.
