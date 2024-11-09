Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr Poses With Signed Match Ball After Hat-Trick Against Osasuna
Real Madrid made a statement against Osasuna after recent struggles, scoring four goals, with Los Blancos forward Vinicius Jr scoring a brilliant hat-trick.
The Brazilian took to his Instagram account to post himself with the match game ball, signed by staff and players of the Real Madrid team.
Second Hat-Trick in Four Games for Vinicius Jr.
The three goals against Osasuna made it his second hat-trick in four games, having previously scored one against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
After his hat-trick today, Vinicius Jr. posted a picture of himself in the back of a car after the game with his match ball. As most teams do, it was signed by players and staff to celebrate his achievement.
Vinicius Jr. will join his Brazilian teammates for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay in red-hot form.
