La Liga Chief Accuses Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr of Piracy Due to Activity During Liverpool Loss
La Liga president Javier Tebas has accused Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr for his social media activity during the UEFA Champions League loss against Liverpool.
Los Blancos suffered a 2-0 loss at Anfield on November 27 while Vinicius missed the game due to injury. However, the Brazilian forward uploaded an Instagram story of him watching the match.
Tebas, however, has claimed that Vinicius was watching the game at TNT Sports, which is piracy, as he should have been watching the Champions League match in Spain on Movistar. The La Liga president said on the matter (via Madrid Zone on X):
During the Liverpool vs Real Madrid game, Vinicius Jr put a picture on his Instagram watching it, and you can see the TNT Sports logo on his screen. This is PIRACY. When you're in Spain, you have to watch UCL games through Movistar.- Javier Tebas
Vinicius Jr has been in good form for Real Madrid this season
Keeping the off-field controversies aside, Vinicius Jr has been in magnificent form for Real Madrid this season. He has picked up where he left off at the end of the 2023-24 season. So far, Vinicius has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 18 matches across competitions. He recently won the La Liga Player of the Month award for November after scoring three times and providing an assist in two appearances.
Vinicius, though, has suffered an injury in the femoral bicep of his left leg. He has been ruled out for three weeks due to the injury.
