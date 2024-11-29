Multiple Real Madrid Stars Nominated Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo For FIFA Best XI Award
Several Real Madrid superstars like Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo Goes have been nominated for the FIFA The Best attacker award alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The governing body have released a 22-man shortlist for the award. Ronaldo, despite being, 39, has managed to take a spot in the shortlist.
The 22 players nominated for The FIFA The Best XI, Attackers category are:
- Akram Afif
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
- German Cano
- Artem Dovbyk
- Viktor Gyokeres
- Erling Haaland
- Harry Kane
- Ademola Lookman
- Lautaro Martinez
- Kylian Mbappe
- Lionel Messi
- Jamal Musiala
- Soufiane Rahimi
- Rodrygo Goes
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Salomon Rondon
- Bukayo Saka
- Luis Suarez
- Vinicius Jr
- Ollie Watkins
- Nico Williams
- Lamine Yamal
Kylian Mbappe is yet to make a mark like Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe is yet to show his best form in Real Madrid colors. The Frenchman has so far made 18 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring nine goals and providing two assists. His first season at the club has been underwhelming since the player completed a free summer transfer from PSG.
Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, had a blockbuster start to his Real Madrid career after his big-money move from Manchester United in 2009.
The Portuguese forward scored 33 goals and provided 10 assists in 35 appearances for Real Madrid in his first season. Kylian Mbappe has to make a rapid improvement in form to emulate such numbers. The Frenchman's quality has never been in doubt and fans will hope that he can quickly showcase his best abilities for the all whites.
Real Madrid return to action on December 1, taking on Getafe in a La Liga home clash.
