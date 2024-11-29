Spain National Team Head Coach Has Eyes On Real Madrid's Young Center-Back Raul Asencio
It's been a rough past few months for Real Madrid on the injury front, but there has been a silver lining. Young center-back Raul Asencio made his senior debut against Osasuna and looks to be the next star from La Fabrica.
Speaking to AS, Spanish national team coach Luis de la Fuente has been impressed with Asencio. However, he was aware of his talents before he made his first-team debut.
Patience is Needed with Raul Asencio
Despite the 2-0 loss against Liverpool mid-week, 21-year-old Raul Asencio impressed. He was calm in one-on-one defensive duals in several instances and showed high-caliber speed when the ball was put in behind him.
The center-back is a talent, and in two and a half games as a first-team player, he has shown that pressure has not been a problem.
Spanish national coach Luis de la Fuente is a fan; he has been during his appearances for the Real Madrid youth team. However, he does not want to rush the development of the young Asencio.
"Raúl Asencio? We already had our eye on him. But we also have to give him time because we don't want to go too fast and anticipate events. It is very good news for his club, for the player, and for Spanish football."
- Luis de la Fuente, Spanish National Team Coach
Asencio made his Real Madrid first-team debut against Osasuna, replacing the injured Eder Militao in the first half. He then made his first start against Leganes and then a Champions League debut in one of the toughest atmospheres in football at Anfield.
Most players would not have been ready for such a start after just 180 minutes of first-team football. However, Asencio is built differently and will be an essential player for Los Blancos and likely the Spanish national team.
