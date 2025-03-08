Brahim Diaz Wins Real Madrid Player of the Month for February
Brahim Diaz has won the Real Madrid Player of the Month award for February. The Spain-born Moroccan international has been a key player for Los Blancos in recent matches.
He has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 36 appearances across competitions this term. In a team full of attacking superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham, Diaz has been thoroughly impressive.
In February, Diaz scored once in six appearances. He made his mark in the build-up and other aspects and has been recognized for his fantastic efforts.
Speaking after winning the award, Diaz said:
I'm really happy to have won this award, but mainly thrilled with how the team is performing and the support and love I get from the fans. It's unbelievable and I always try and repay that on the pitch. I'm playing with confidence and I want to keep winning games and helping the team. Now we have to keep up this good form. I try and do my bit to contribute to the team.- Brahim Diaz
Speaking about the team's schedule, he added:
We're playing every three days and it's a very tight calendar but we're on a good run and we've just won the derby. That puts us in a good position for the return leg. Now we're focused on Rayo and we want to keep winning to stay in the fight at the top of LaLiga. We have to think only about the Rayo game, which is the most important, and the rest will come.- Brahim Diaz
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Marcelo Claims He Thought Cristiano Ronaldo’s Arrival Would End His Real Madrid Spell
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Hilariously Responds to Endrick's Instagram Lapse