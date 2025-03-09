Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr Scores Incredible Solo Goal Against Rayo Vallecano (Watch)
Real Madrid is taking on Rayo Vallecano today in a crucial La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The Spanish champions know a win will take them level on points with Barcelona at the top of the standings.
Los Blancos led 1-0 thanks to a Kylian Mbappe strike. That was soon doubled as Vinicius Jr. scored a fantastic solo goal.
The Brazilian took the ball in on the left and attacked the edge of the box. However, he was forced towards the corner flag. That did not stop the Brazilian from turning back and attacking one again, stepovers following the defender, and firing his shot into the net.
Vinicius has struggled to find the net in 2025, but he did not look like a player out of form in the first half. The 24-year-old also hit the post before his goal.
Real Madrid leads 2-1 at the break, hoping to hold on to the win that will lift them above Atletico in the league.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Brahim Diaz Wins Real Madrid Player of the Month for February
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Hilariously Responds to Endrick's Instagram Lapse
Marcelo Claims He Thought Cristiano Ronaldo’s Arrival Would End His Real Madrid Spell