Former Rival Says Kylian Mbappe Is Selfish Like Cristiano Ronaldo And Is Struggling Alongside Vinicius Jr
Kylian Mbappe is currently in his first season at Real Madrid, making the move on a free summer transfer from PSG. Mbappe has scored 36 goals so far for Los Blancos but remains under scrutiny.
Former Olympique de Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli has now claimed that Mbappe is similar to Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo because he always thinks about himself. Sampaoli added that Mbappe is struggling to fit in alongside Vinicius Jr.
He reckons Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal is similar to Lionel Messi, but Mbappe is more akin to Ronaldo as he is always thinking about the goal. Speaking to Diario SPORT, he said:
Mbappe struggles a little more. I compare him more to Cristiano, a player who is always thinking about himself and the goal. And in Paris, he was decisive on the left, as a winger in the number 9.- Jorge Sampaoli
Speaking about Mbappe's adjustment at Real Madrid, Sampaoli added:
Vinicius is at Madrid. He [Mbappe] really looks very uncomfortable, very withdrawn. He doesn't know how to attack in that position. In any case, he has scored important goals. But he is not the player I saw in France or at the World Cup in Qatar either.- Jorge Sampaoli
Kylian Mbappe primarily played as a winger for PSG and does the same for France's national team. However, he has played as a number 9 since his Real Madrid transfer. Given he is the leading striker of the team, aiming the goal is not a bad thing for Mbappe one might argue.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Endearing Photos And Message On Mother's Day
Trent Alexander-Arnold Pens Emotional Message To Liverpool Fans As Real Madrid Move Confirmed
Fabrizio Romano Confirms Real Madrid’s Definite Stance On Arsenal Defender William Saliba
Arsenal Defender William Saliba's Agent Makes Contact With Real Madrid (Report)