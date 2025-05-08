Arda Guler Debunks Suggestions that Former Real Madrid Player Mesut Ozil Had a Cold Personality
Arda Guler is seen as one of the brightest young stars in soccer at the age of 20. The Real Madrid man is a Turkish international, already reaching 19 appearances for the senior team, scoring four times and assisting three.
His first two years in the Spanish capital have perhaps not gone as he imagined, but the last two games he has been playing with a smile on his face. Starting against Getafe and Celta Vigo, Guler has scored twice and assisted once.
In a recent chat with The Players' Tribune, Guler has returned to the start of his soccer journey as a young boy. He spoke up until the point he is now at Real Madrid.
He touched on his time at Fenerbahçe alongside a former Real Madrid player, Mesut Ozil. German-born but with Turkish parents, Ozil had the tag of having a cold personality, often shot down by his teammates. Guler has also confirmed that he is a great person.
People who don’t know Özil think that he’s a little cold, but he was the one who started our friendship, because I couldn’t. One time he invited me to his room at the training ground, and there was a PlayStation there that he wasn’t using. He must have seen me looking at it with big eyes, because he said, “Arda, you can take it.” He was so kind.- Arda Guler
Guler also spoke about being offered the No.10 jersey after Ozil left, something that he didn't believe would happen at 17.
I never thought it would happen, because the shirt belonged to Mesut Özil. He is the player I have learned from the most, but for three months I didn’t dare to speak to him. I was too shy.- Mesut Ozil
Guler continued:
When Özil left Fenerbahçe in 2022, I thought the shirt would go to one of our new signings. I was 17 years old, and you cannot ask for the 10, the same way a king cannot ask for the crown. But the board members told me, “Arda, the shirt is yours …….. but only if you have the confidence to wear it."- Arda Guler
