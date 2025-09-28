Presenter Delivers Criticism at Xabi Alonso After Real Madrid's Big Loss to Atletico

It was a Madrid Derby to forget for Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso. The white team lost 5-2 to rivals Atletico Madrid, conceding three times in the second half, despite being tied 2-2 at halftime. It was a devastating blow for the Spanish head coach, whose team had won the first six games of the season, but now has lost the only 100% record in the league.

In his press conference, Alonso revealed his disappointment, calling it 'a bad game' for his side. The Spaniard said it was a deserved defeat, with his side failing to show their quality with or without the ball.

Despite it being just one defeat in the first eight games, considerable criticism has been directed at the new head coach. This was seen as the first challenge for his side. The result has left more questions than answers.

Xabi Alonso Criticized for the 5-2 Loss to Atletico Madrid

Some of the media have raised issues with Xabi Alonso in the defeat. One of those is Paco González, director and presenter of COPE's 'Tiempo de Juego. He expected more from the young coach, and did not see anything change despite the game not going as planned.

I'm surprised Xabi Alonso doesn't try something different. I would expect more of a shot from the board. I don't know. Fran García and three center backs. I don't know what to tell you. Bellingham is already out. Because Bellingham isn't seen at all during the entire match. Something different. Paco González

Bellingham, who has only had just over 30 minutes across two games after his injury layoff, started the game. It was a surprise, but that was not the most significant issue, according to González. It was the lack of a viable alternative, a Plan B.

What I have missed from Madrid , Xabi Alonso today, is plan B. In other words, he hasn't invented anything. Paco González

The team doesn't have long to dwell on the defeat as they set off early to travel to Kazakhstan for their Champions League match against FC Kairat. It could be the perfect matchup after the Derby Day defeat, as they are heavy favorites for the game.

