Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid's Loss in the Madrid Derby

Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season, and it was a devastating one. Los Blancos lost 5-2 to rivals Atletico at the Metropolitano Stadium, after a collapse in the second half. Xabi Alonso's side went in at the half all square at 2-2, but conceded three times in the second.

It was a blow for Alonso and his side, with the game seen as the first big test. There will be questions raised around the team after the loss, many of which were asked in the post-game press conference.

Head coach Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the loss to Atletico, which could cost them top spot in the league. (per Real Madrid).

It was a bad game. We didn't start well and we didn't play well collectively nor did we show our quality level with or without the ball. We are in a construction phase and this is our first defeat. This continues. We have to draw conclusions for the future. We are hurt because it was a deserved defeat. We lacked a gear and the defeat hurts.” Xabi Alonso

Q: Reaction

Alonso: We're not happy with how we played today, but we also don't want to forget where we came from. We want to get back on track, and within the process of building, there are tough days. The important thing is how we react and are able to grow. We have to take the positives from the pain we felt today.

Q: Bellingham's starting lineup

Alonso: We need everyone, and they were training well. We weren't fluid with the ball and were losers in duels. We also didn't recover in the opponent's half. We'll analyze the decisions and learn from them. We won't forget this tough defeat. It's a building process, and today we didn't perform at the level we would have liked. We have to be critical of ourselves, draw conclusions, and try to improve.

Q: What's most worrying about the defeat?

Alonso: The most worrying thing is why we lacked that intensity. We didn't compete enough and we weren't at the level of these matches and these opponents. We have to raise our level. That's what we have to do. I missed a better level in everything.

Q: The halftime talk

Alonso: We talked at halftime about starting a new game, but we didn't manage to do so. There were circumstances: the penalty, the foul, the loss... We weren't at our best, and we were deservedly penalized.

Q: The Metropolitano ball boys

Alonso: We're not going to use a recurring detail as an explanation for the defeat. We weren't at our best, and we have to use this pain in positive ways, both individually and collectively.

