Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid is set to resume their La Liga campaign this weekend with an away match against mid-table Rayo Vallecano.
Los Blancos and Los Franjirrojos have clashed numerous times in Spain's top division, playing out many memorable matches.
Ahead of Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid this weekend, let's revisit five classic La Liga matches between the two teams, starting with a game that saw Los Blancos score an incredible ten goals.
December 20, 2015: Real Madrid 10-2 Rayo Vallecano
After Rayo Vallecano was reduced to nine men within the first 28 minutes of this La Liga game in December 2015, Real Madrid took full advantage and beat Los Franjirrojos 10-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Danilo opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the third minute before Rayo responded with two goals. Gareth Bale equalized for Real Madrid after Tito was sent off, but the game completely changed when Raul Baena was also shown a red card for the visitors.
Bale scored another three goals, Karim Benzema netted a hat-trick, and Cristiano Ronaldo found the net twice as Real Madrid stormed to victory.
November 7, 2022: Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid
Rayo Vallecano's most recent win against Real Madrid came in November 2022 at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas.
In the fifth minute, Santi Comesana gave the home side an early lead. However, a penalty from Luka Modric and a goal by Eder Militao put Real Madrid ahead. An equalizer from Alvaro Garcia then ensured that both teams went into halftime on equal terms.
The winning goal came in the 67th minute when Oscar Trejo converted a penalty, securing a surprising three points for Rayo Vallecano.
November 6, 1999: Rayo Vallecano 2-3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid managed to clinch all three points through a late Raul goal back in November 1999.
Rayo Vallecano took a surprise 2-0 lead in the first half, with Jordi Ferron and Manuel Canabal getting on the scoresheet.
Fernando Morientes pulled a goal back for Los Blancos immediately after the interval, before a Fernando Hierro penalty leveled the scoring. Raul then netted the winner in the 85th minute.
September 24, 2011: Real Madrid 6-2 Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid netted six goals as they thumped Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu in September 2011.
A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick, along with goals from Gonzalo Higuain, Raphael Varane, and Karim Benzema, clinched an emphatic victory for Los Blancos. Michu was the scorer of Rayo Vallecano's two goals.
The game also saw Angel Di Maria receive a red card in the 56th minute.
May 24, 2023: Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid's most recent win against Rayo Vallecano came at the Santiago Bernabeu in May 2023.
Karim Benzema put Los Blancos ahead in the 31st minute. However, just when it seemed like Real Madrid were on their way to securing all three points, Raul de Tomas found the net in the 84th minute to level the scoring.
Carlo Ancelotti's team rallied and managed to restore their lead and seal the win five minutes later through Rodrygo.
