Jose Mourinho Doesn't Rule Out Real Madrid Comeback
Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has not ruled out the possibility of returning to the Santiago Bernabeu to manage Los Blancos.
Mourinho, currently the head coach of Turkish team Fenerbahce, led Real Madrid to a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey trophy, and a Spanish Super Cup triumph during his stint with the club between May 2010 and June 2013.
During a recent interview, per ESPN, Mourinho was asked if he would be open to returning to Real Madrid in the future.
"I'll always be a big fan of Real Madrid. They have the best coach in the world, my friend Carlo [Ancelotti]. He's doing very well. The future depends on what the president [Florentino Perez] wants, if he wants a young coach with a big projection as Xabi [Alonso] or continue in the same line as Carlo, a coach with experience, or look at the youth section [Madrid reserves coach] with Raul or [Madrid youth team coach Alvaro] Arbeloa. It depends."- Jose Mourinho
Mourinho believes Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will make the right decision when it comes to choosing Carlo Ancelotti's successor.
The club has been heavily linked with former player and current Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso. A recent report suggested that Leverkusen is already resigned to losing Alonso to Los Blancos in the summer. It's said that Alonso is Real Madrid's preferred candidate.
Ancelotti's contract is due to expire in June 2026, yet recent weeks have seen increasing doubts about his position.
As it stands, Real Madrid is two points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga, albeit with a game in hand. Meanwhile, the club has found life difficult in Europe this season and currently sits 18th in the 36-team UEFA Champions League standings with nine points.
