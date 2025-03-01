Real Betis Defender Reveals How They Must Handle Real Madrid's Talented Front Three
Real Betis welcomes Real Madrid to the Estadio Benito Villamarín, knowing they face a challenging task against the current Spanish champions.
Los Verdiblancos are coming into the game off back-to-back La Liga wins. However, they come up against a world-class front three today.
Betis defender Diego Llorente spoke to Marca, explaining how the team can stop Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Vinicius, and the rest.
When you’re up against these types of players, you can’t go one-on-one in every play because in the end, they have a talent that is difficult to overcome physically. I think you have to rely a bit on your teammates, as I said before, to communicate very well and it’s with help that these teams suffer a bit more.- Diego Llorente
Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius have combined for 32 goals in La Liga this season and 13 assists. The former leads La Liga in shots, with 57. That is 21 more than Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who is second.
The French striker scored both goals when the two teams last met at the Santiago Bernabeu in September 2024.
Real Betis can't keep the Real Madrid offense quiet all game. However, if they limit the front three, they have a much higher chance of getting a good result.
A win for Los Blancos will put them three points clear of Barcelona, who will face Real Sociedad tomorrow.
