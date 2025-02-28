Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Contest
Real Madrid can go three points clear at the top of the La Liga standings with a win over Real Betis on Saturday.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti must consider how his midfield will line up due to injuries and suspensions.
Jude Bellingham serves his final game in his two-game suspension after his red card against Osasuna. Dani Ceballos was injured in the Copa del Rey and is set to miss the next several games.
The latest absentee is Fede Valverde, who will not travel with the squad. The hope is the Uruguayan will be fit for the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.
Here is how Real Madrid could lineup this Saturday against Real Betis.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - The Belgian was rested in midweek and will start against Real Betis fresh to the news that he will play for his national side again after a recent hiatus.
RB: Raul Asencio - Lucas Vazquez could start, but Ancelotti has been impressed with the young Asencio, who is much better in defense than Vazquez.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - Rudiger is back in the swing after a recent injury. His experience will be vital in the final months.
CB: David Alaba - We could see Rudiger and Alaba partnering at the center-back positions if Raul Asencio plays at right-back.
LB: Fran Garcia - Garcia usually plays in the La Liga matches over Ferland Mendy, but he did start midweek in the Copa del Rey.
CM: Edouardo Camavinga - The Frenchman could take the role of the injured Dani Ceballos, playing a much deeper position in the midfield.
CM: Luka Modric - After starting against Girona, Modric was rested in the Copa del Rey. The Croatian will likely start against Betis due to injuries.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - It would not be a surprise if Brahim Diaz starts. However, Ancelotti knows he must play a strong team to win the game. Tchouaméni will likely start if that is the case.
RW: Rodrygo - The Brazilian hasn't scored in his last five La Liga games, though he is still a key player in the front three.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - Mbappe missed the Copa del Rey game after having his wisdom tooth extracted days before. He is fit to play against Real Betis.
LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini scored his first La Liga goal since November against Girona. He is also coming off captaining the team against Real Sociedad in the cup.
