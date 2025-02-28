Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid take on Real Betis this Saturday in La Liga at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, looking to move to the top of the La Liga table.
Los Blancos bounced back last week in the league after three games without a win to beat Girona 2-0 at home in a dominant home performance.
With Barcelona playing one day later against Real Sociedad, Real Madrid can put the pressure on Hansi Flick's men by moving three points clear before they kick off.
Real Betis has had an inconsistent season, but back-to-back league victories against Real Sociedad and Getafe have put them seventh in La Liga, poised just outside the European places.
Real Betis have not beaten Real Madrid in nine outings, dating back to 2020; however, they have made Madrid settle for just a point in their last two outings at the Benito Villamarín.
In the reverse fixture at the Bernabeu back in September, a Kylian Mbappe brace guided Real Madrid to a 2-0 victory. Here is a look at the last five contests between the sides.
MORE: Real Madrid vs Real Betis: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Date
Result
September 1, 2024
Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis
May 25, 2024
Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis
September 12, 2023
Real Betis 1-1 Real Madrid
May 3, 2023
Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid
March 9, 2022
Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis
Real Madrid Team News vs Real Betis
It was revealed during the week that midfielder Dani Ceballos will be out for around two months with a muscle injury he picked up in the cup match against Real Sociedad, with Tchouaméni expected to start in the deep-lying role.
Federico Valverde has also not been named in the matchday squad, suffering from a hamstring injury lately.
Kylian Mbappe returns to the squad after missing the cup game due to having a wisdom tooth removed.
Jude Bellingham will serve the last match of his suspension after his red card against Osasuna. For Betis, however, Antony will be available after La Liga overturned his red card against Getafe.
Real Betis vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
Real Betis vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 12:30 p.m. EST (9:30 a.m. PST, 6:30 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Betis vs. Real Madrid
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid vs Real Betis: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Contest
Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced With Federico Valverde Out
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead of Real Betis vs Real Madrid In La Liga