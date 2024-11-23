Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Addresses Kylian Mbappe’s Form Ahead of Leganes Clash
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reflected on Kylian Mbappe's form ahead of the La Liga showdown against Leganes on Sunday, November 24. The French attacker didn't join his national team for the recent international break and instead trained with the club in a bid to improve his underwhelming form.
Ancelotti expects Mbappe to show his improvements and has backed the summer signing to return to his best for the game against Leganes. Speaking to the media ahead of the away game, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Universal):
He’s had the opportunity to come in and he’s improved his condition. Hopefully, he can show it tomorrow.- Carlo Ancelotti
Further speaking about Mbappe's recent displays, Ancelotti said:
All strikers have had a bad run, if they don’t score they get frustrated. I see him motivated and happy to train with his teammates. Sooner or later the run will stop. Tomorrow he will have a great game because it is just a matter of time. He has incredible quality and sooner or later he will show it.- Carlo Ancelotti
Kylian Mbappe completed a blockbuster free transfer from PSG to Real Madrid in the summer. He has since made 16 appearances for Los Merengues, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.
Carlo Ancelotti addresses Kylian Mbappe's playing position for Real Madrid
The consensus is that Kylian Mbappe is yet to play in his preferred position, the left wing, for Real Madrid. Vinicius Jr's presence has seen the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner play more centrally as a striker. Ancelotti, though, has claimed that Mbappe has never asked him for a particular playing position. He said:
Kylian has never asked me for a position on the pitch. They all want to be in the starting eleven, they don’t have a fixed position and can be changed depending on the match situations.- Carlo Ancelotti
He added about Mbappe's mindset:
I see him happy, calm, content, it doesn’t seem like he has any mental problems. I think it’s too bad to speculate about this- Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti also confirmed that Mbappe worked with other members of the team during the international break. He claimed Mbappe doesn't need to be taught how to play as a striker and there's no defensive improvement needed in his game.
Recommended
Real Madrid vs Leganes : Predicted Lineup And Team News
French Football Reject PSG Appeal in Mbappe Case, Must Pay Massive Sum in Unpaid Wages
Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham Bags Top La Liga Award After Sensational First Season In Spain