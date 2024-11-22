French Football Reject PSG Appeal in Mbappe Case, Must Pay Massive Sum in Unpaid Wages
After a five-month legal battle, the French Football Federation has sided with Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe over unpaid wages from his former club, Paris Saint-Germain. The FFF rejected the club's request to review the case, as it was a day too late, reported L'Equipe.
The French Club Champions missed the ten-day window to appeal the case, and now Mbappe is set to be paid his outstanding wages from PSG.
Kylian Mbappe is Said to Be Owed $57 Million in Wages
The drama around the unpaid wages occurred after Kylian Mbappe refused to take up an optional year in his contract. Instead, he signed for Spanish champions Real Madrid on a free transfer after his contract ended in June 2024.
With Mbappe not signing a one-year extension, PSG was left angry. They said that Mbappe informed the club he would sign another year. However, this was not in writing, with the only evidence from a private meeting between Mbappe and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Therefore, anything said in the meeting can not be used in court.
The amount is said to be owed from the final three months of his salary and other bonuses from his contract with the club. However, the Qatar-owned PSG said Mbappe agreed to waive the outstanding sum in August.
It is unknown if PSG will pursue this further and try with another appeal, but as of now, Mbappe is set to receive the $57 million owed.
