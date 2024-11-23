Real Madrid vs Leganes : Predicted Lineup And Team News
After a week of international games, Real Madrid resumes its league schedule against Leganes on Sunday, with a 12:30 p.m. ET kick-off. Coach Carlo Ancelotti will need to tinker with the team a little, as several players suffered injuries in the last La Liga game.
Injuries to Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, and Lucas Vazquez in the Osasuna game have made the squad look extra thin. Militao had been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, while Rodrygo will likely not return until mid-December with a muscle strain in his left leg.
Vazquez could be back for the game, but reports point to a more likely return for the midweek Champions League game against Liverpool. Some good news is that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois should be back for the game after a month since his last game.
With a limited squad to select from, could this be the starting XI against Leganes?
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Leganes (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - Los Blancos' No.1 goalkeeper returns after a month out with an injury. Some match sharpness against Leganes would be beneficial for the upcoming Liverpool game.
RB: Federico Valverde - Lucas Vazquez will likely not be rushed back with Liverpool the game after. Valverde has filled in at right-back before and will likely do so again.
CB: Raul Asencio - The young center-back Raul Asencio made his senior debut against Osasuna, coming on for the injured Eder Militao. He will get his first start in the first team on Sunday.
CB: Antonio Rudiger -Antonio Rudiger is a perfect personality to partner with young Asencio and is coming off just one international game, rested in the second game.
LB: Fran Garcia - Ferland Mendy could regain his place, but Fran Garcia played well in the Osasuna win, playing the entire game.
CM: Luka Modric - The 39-year-old continues to defy his age and could start against Leganes. Arda Guler could also be an option, with Modic playing 167 minutes for Croatia.
CM: Jude Bellingham - The English midfielder looks to be finding his form again, following up on his first La Liga goal of the season; he had two assists for his national team.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Camavinga's energy will be essential, with Valverde dropping into the right-back position on Sunday.
RW: Brahim Diaz - The Rodrygo injury allows Morrocan Brahim Diaz to show the staff he should be a starter. On international duty, he scored five goals in two games.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - The French star has benefitted from a week off from international duty but has been working hard on the training field. Could this game be Mbappe's turning point?
LW: Vinicius Junior - After another hat-trick against Osasuna, Vinicius Junior leads the team in goals this season. He has been sensational throughout this season.
