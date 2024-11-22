Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham Bags Top La Liga Award After Sensational First Season In Spain
Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has won the La Liga Player of the Year award for 2023-24.
The Englishman joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund and stunned everyone with his output. While his tremendous quality was never in question, Bellingham's goalscoring prowess was surprising. He finished the 2023-24 La Liga season with 19 goals and six assists in 28 appearances.
Real Madrid won the La Liga title last season, and Bellingham came in clutch on several occasions to help his side get over the line. The superstar midfielder is a deserving winner of the La Liga Player of the Year award.
Jude Bellingham's form for Real Madrid this season
Jude Bellingham's goalscoring form hasn't been as impressive as term. That said, it's worth noting that Bellingham is only a midfielder. The 21-year-old is showcasing his quality with his overall play this campaign and The Englishman has managed one goal and four assists in 13 appearances so far this season.
Overall, Real Madrid have underperformed considering their astronomical standards. However, if players like Bellingham reach the peak of their form, the season could turn around for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Apart from Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe is yet to hit his best form for the Madrid giants.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, are currently second in La Liga with 27 points from 12 matches, trailing league leaders Barcelona by six points with a game in hand. They return to action on Sunday, November 24, taking on Leganes in a La Liga away clash. After the Leganes game, Los Blancos take the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League showdown on November 27.
Recommended
Real Madrid Star Could Return For Champions League Clash Against Liverpool
Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Beefs Up Personal Security Amid Safety Concerns
Jude Bellingham Earns Social Media Praise From One Of English Football's Greatest Players