Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Shows Trust in Kylian Mbappe Ahead of Barcelona Showdown
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about managing Kylian Mbappe ahead of the El Clasico against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, October 26.
Los Blancos take on their arch-rivals in a top-of-the-table La Liga showdown. Hansi Flick's side currently lead the league table with 27 points from 10 matches while defending champions Real Madrid are second, trailing Barca by three points.
The upcoming game will also mark Mbappe's first-ever El Clasico since the Frenchman made a free summer transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. While the magnitude of the game is massive, Ancelotti reckons Mbappe has previously played against La Blaugrana and knows what he has to do in the upcoming contest. He told the media ahead of the high-voltage game (as relayed by Mundo Deportivo):
He knows what he has to do, he has already played against Barça many times.- Carlo Ancelotti
When further asked how he plans to manage Mbappe ahead of the El Clasico, Ancelotti said:
His way of handling the pre-match is simple. I think he has a lot of confidence in his qualities. I think he will contribute tomorrow as always. Tomorrow too.- Carlo Ancelotti
Kylian Mbappe has so far made 13 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring eight goals and providing two assists, amassing ten goal contributions in total. Mbappe has faced Barcelona four times so far in his career, winning two of those games and losing one, with the other match ending in a draw. The French superstar has racked up six goals against the Catalan club.
Rodrygo has been ruled out of the El Clasico, meaning Real Madrid will rely heavily on Mbappe and Vinicius Junior against Barcelona. Apart from Rodrygo, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (groin injury) is another big name absence from the game.
