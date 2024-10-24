Barcelona Legend Backs Kylian Mbappe To Make History At Real Madrid
Barcelona legend Rivaldo has backed Kylian Mbappe to be a success at Real Madrid. The Frenchman has still made ten goal contributions in his first 13 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and providing two assists. However, the consensus is that the best is yet to come from the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.
Rivaldo reckons that players need an adaptation phase in a new club and Kylian Mbappe is going through the same. He has backed the 25-year-old to eventually become a success in the Spanish capital and go down in the club's history books. Speaking to MARCA, the 2002 World Cup-winning Brazilian said:
Sometimes it takes a while to adapt. But Kylian is a great player and he will surely make history at Madrid. He is very good and has already scored several goals. He is not yet the Mbappé that all the fans would like, but you have to bear in mind that we are at the beginning and he has just arrived. He will be a very important player and will go down in Madrid's history.- Rivaldo
Not just Mbappe, but Real Madrid, the reigning La Liga champions, have struggled to get going in the league this season. They currently trail league leaders Barcelona by three points after ten games. Rivaldo, though, has backed Los Merengues to find their rhythm soon. Ahead of El Clasico this weekend, the Brazilian pointed out the wealth of experience Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has.
Ancelotti's side, however, will be without Rodrygo and Thibaut Courtois for the Barcelona clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, October 26. In Rodrygo's absence, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are the attackers that Ancelotti will rely on to drive his team up the field.
Read More About Real Madrid
Fans Debate Manchester City's Unbeaten Champions League Run, With Real Madrid Winning Competition In 2024
When Is The Ballon d'Or 2024? Real Madrid Forward Vinicius Jr. Leads Nominees
Stunning Kylian Mbappe Stat Revealed After Real Madrid Ace Bags Assist In Champions League Win