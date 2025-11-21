Real Madrid Midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni Could Face Elche After Positive News

Heading into the first game after the international break, Real Madrid have a list of injury concerns. Several players picked up issues, adding to the short list of already injured players.

One of those players who picked up an issue before the final international break of 2025 was Aurélien Tchouameni. The French midfielder picked up a muscle injury against Liverpool in the Champions League after playing the full 90 minutes.

It was expected he would miss three to four weeks, ruling him out of the entire November schedule. However, reports suggest that the midfielder has been back in full training and could be available to face Elche on Sunday.

Reports Suggest Aurélien Tchouameni Could Make the Squad

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Aurélien Tchouameni was not set to be available until December, but Marca and others have reported that the Frenchman took part in a full training session on Friday. It could mean we will see his name in the squad when Xabi Alonso announces who will make the trip for Sunday’s game on Saturday.

It does not mean he will start the game, but if he is near full fitness, he may need to. Injuries to Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao mean that Alonso has limited options at center-back. That has taken a further blow with the news that David Alaba has been suffering with tightness. If he does not train tomorrow, he will be out of the game.

As it stands, Alonso will start Raul Asencio and hope Dean Huijsen or Alaba recover in time for Sunday’s game. Reagarding Antonio Rudiger, there is good news. The German, who has been out since September, has taken part in training, but the game likely comes too soon for him. Alonso will hope it doesn’t need to be an option, but Tchouameni may have to play center-back.

Dani Carvajal, Franco Mastantuono and Eder Militao are said to be definitely out of the game. Alonso will be hopeful that others will be in the squad against a team that have had a strong start to the season, sitting in mid-table.

