Real Madrid's Match Against Valencia In Doubt Following Major Storm
Real Madrid's La Liga game against Valencia is increasingly likely to be postponed due to a storm which has caused devastating destruction and the tragic loss of lives in the province of Valencia.
Reports from Relevo correspondent Nacho Sanchis say that the match scheduled for Saturday, November 2, is in serious doubt of going ahead after widespread destruction affecting countless families across Valencia.
Local Authorities and Football Organisations Closely Assessing Situation
Behind the priority of helping the region after the tragic devastation and destruction caused, local authorities and football organizations are closely assessing the situation. However, the postponement of the game has become increasingly likely.
Today's Copa del Ray matches for Valencia and Levante have already been postponed as messages of support and solidarity poured in from the footballing community. Real Madrid posted on their website and social media accounts, expressing sympathy to the Valencia community and surrounding areas.
Several Real Madrid players also posted on social media to show their support and solidarity with the affected communities. Vinicius Jr., Luka Modic, and Thibaut Courtois were some of the Los Blancos players who posted.
All our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Valencia and surrounding areas at this challenging time.
