Vinicius Jr Breaks Silence After Ballon d’Or 2024 Snub
Yesterday’s 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony saw Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri scoop the prestigious men’s award. Rodri beat Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr to the prize, despite the Brazil international being the red-hot favorite heading into the annual gala.
Many had backed the 24-year-old, whose 24 goals and 11 assists helped Los Blancos win La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish Cup last term, to win the coveted prize.
Upon discovering that Vinicius would not be winning the award ahead of the ceremony, Real Madrid representatives controversially opted to boycott the event. The club claimed they felt disrespected and made the decision to not travel.
MORE: Real Madrid And Vinicius Jr To Snub Ballon d'Or Ceremony
Shortly after it was announced that Rodri was the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, Vinicius broke his silence and sent a determined message to his followers on X. He wrote, “Eu farei 10x se for preciso. Eles não estão preparados. [I’ll do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready.]”
As of this writing, the post has been viewed over 87 million times.
Vinicius Jr’s Season So Far At Real Madrid
Clearly eager to be in contention for next year’s Ballon d’Or, Vinicius has started this season strongly with the club, netting 8 times and providing 7 assists across all competitions.
Up to now, his standout performance of the season came against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on October 22, where he scored a hat-trick to help Real Madrid come from behind and secure all three points.
Vinicius will now be aiming to increase his goal contributions when Real Madrid travel to Valencia this weekend in La Liga. Los Blancos will be looking to bounce back after suffering a crushing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last time out.
