Real Madrid Learns Opponents For Copa del Rey Round of 32
Real Madrid has been drawn against Segunda Federacion—Group 4 team Club Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey Round of 32. The away tie will take place on either January 5 or 6, 2025.
Notably, it will be the first time Real Madrid and Club Deportiva Minera have faced each other in a competitive game.
Club Deportiva Minera, based in the Murcia region of Spain, was founded in 1927. Since then, the club has played in the Spanish lower leagues.
The team is currently managed by Popi and plays at Estadio Municipal Angel Celdran, which has a seating capacity of 2,000.
Last season, Minera won promotion to Segunda Federacion – Group 4 for the first time. Earlier this month, the Aguilas Roja knocked La Liga side Alaves out of the Copa del Rey. After a 2-2 draw, the minnows overcame Eduardo Coudet's team 4-2 on penalties.
Full Copa del Rey Round of 32 Draw
- Barbastro vs Barcelona
- Pontevedra vs Mallorca
- Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid
- UD Logrones vs Athletic Club
- Marbella vs Atletico de Madrid
- Ourense vs Valladolid
- Ponferradina vs Real Sociedad
- Granada vs Getafe
- Huesca vs Betis
- Racing de Santander vs Celta
- Racing de Ferrol vs Rayo Vallecano
- Almeria vs Sevilla
- Eldense vs Valencia
- Elche vs Las Palmas
- Cartagena vs Leganes
- Tenerife vs Osasuna
