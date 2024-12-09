Atalanta vs Real Madrid Preview: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid returns to UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday when they travel to Italy to face an in-form Atalanta.
As it stands, Los Blancos is placed 24th with six points in the league phase of the competition. Carlo Ancelotti's team, who lost to Liverpool last time out in Europe, needs to get some more points on the board if they hope to automatically qualify for the knockout stages. Their current position means they will enter a playoff.
Real Madrid face Atalanta on the back of a 3-0 victory away at Girona in La Liga on Sunday. Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Kylian Mbappe all got on the scoresheet as Los Blancos closed the gap between themselves and leaders Barcelona to two points.
Meanwhile, Atalanta is undefeated in 14 games across all competitions heading into this Champions League match, tasting victory in 12 of those clashes. They currently lead Serie A with 34 points and sit fifth in the Champions League standings with 11 points.
Last time out, Gian Piero Gasperini's team overcame AC Milan 2-1. In their most recent European game, the Italian side beat Young Boys 6-1.
The last time Real Madrid and Atalanta met was in the UEFA Super Final in August 2024. Federico Valverde and debutant Kylian Mbappe both netted as Los Blancos clinched its sixth Super Cup.
Here's a look at all the previous meetings between Real Madrid and Atalanta.
Date
Result
August 14, 2024
Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta
March 16, 2021
Real Madrid 3-1 Atalanta
February 24, 2021
Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News vs Atalanta
Real Madrid will welcome Vinicius Jr back to the squad following a recent setback. Rodrygo also returns after being pulled from Los Blancos' squad for the Girona game. Jude Bellingham is fit to play following a minor neck issue.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be without Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Eduardo Camavinga due to injuries. Ferland Mendy will also miss out after suffering a muscular injury against Girona.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Atalanta
Real Madrid's predicted starting lineup against Atalanta: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Valverde, Bellingham, Modric; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.
Atalanta vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024.
Atalanta vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League takes place on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.
Atalanta vs Real Madrid Kickoff Time
Time: 3 p.m. EST, 12 p.m. PST, 9 p.m. local time.
Atalanta vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League kicks off at 3 p.m. EST.
How To Watch & Live Stream Atalanta vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League
United States: Paramount+, TUDN
United Kingdom: TNT Sports
Canada: DAZN
Australia: Stan Sport
