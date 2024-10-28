Real Madrid Stars Share Candid Reactions On Social Media After El Clasico Heartbreak
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti entered the media room in the back of the Santiago Bernabeu after Saturday's El Clasico defeat to speak to the media. He was the only representative, as no players talked to the media after the 4-0 defeat to Barcelona.
Some media outlets were unhappy with the lack of accountability in going radio silent after the game. Several Real Madrid players did use social media accounts to express their feelings the next day, however.
Vinicius Jr. Leads Several Players in Social Media Posts to Fans
Real Madrid players were accused of unsportsmanship behavior and a lack of leadership by the Spanish media, including Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito TV, with the decision not to speak to the media after the El Clasico defeat.
Real Madrid players did use social media to communicate with their fans. Vinicius Jr. spoke simply about the team bouncing back as the biggest club in the world. While Los Blancos midfielders Luka Modric and Fede Valverde also posted, both saying in different words that they get back up after being knocked down.
Most fans appreciated the posts, showing plenty of love to the players with their replies. The media felt more upset with the decision to not speak to the press than the Los Blancos faithful. Sometimes, after the heat of battle, it's better to let emotions digest before speaking, which could be why the decision was made.
The loss to Barcelona on Saturday ended Real Madrid's 42-game unbeaten run in La Liga, starting in 2023. It also meant that Carlo Ancelotti's side fell one game short of tying the current 43-game unbeaten run set by Barcelona during 2017-2018. Real Madrid will hope to start a new unbeaten run against Valencia in their next league game.
