Real Madrid TV Slam Refereeing During Rayo Vallecano Draw; Brings Up Negreira Case
Real Madrid TV has slammed the refereeing during the 3-3 La Liga draw against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, December 14.
Los Blancos dropped points yet again during the away game and squandered the chance to overtake Barcelona in the league table. Unai Lopez (4'), Abdul Mumin (36'), and Isi Palazaon (64') scored for hosts while Fede Valverde (36'), Jude Bellingham (45'), and Rodrygo (56') were on the scoresheet for Los Blancos.
RMTV has now claimed that the team were denied two penalties during the game, one for a foul on Arda Guler and another on Vinicius Jr.
In a stunning rant, RMTV claimed (h/t Diario AS):
A disastrous refereeing once again, who has failed to whistle two very clear penalties. The first, a push to Guler that has not been whistled and, the second, a kick from Mumin to Vinicius that has not been signalled either. Before that play, Vinicius was going on a counter-attack at a gallop and they caught him. That’s when Vinicius turned and asked the referee to give him a yellow card. Can you guess who Martinez Munuera has given a card to? Vinicius, who misses the match against Sevilla due to accumulation of cards. This tires us, it sounds familiar to us many times. This smells like burning. You lose two points on a really difficult ground.- RMTV
They even brought up the infamous Negreira case involving Barcelona and former RFEF official Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. RMTV continued:
Today, Martinez Munuera has made very serious mistakes again and always in the same direction. In a match that ends 3-3, these two actions are decisive. It is a refereeing trend always in the same direction. This is what happens in this filthy Negreira league. Then, you can talk about sporting issues and Real Madrid’s problems, but this is not the important thing. The important thing is the filthy Negreira League that Real Madrid has suffered again today. Do we have to improve things? No doubt. But the filthy Negreira league doesn’t invite us to talk about football, it invites us to talk about the fact that there is always a victim, which is Real Madrid. You are missing two points to fight for La Liga.- RMTV
Real Madrid have now dropped points twice in three matches. They have 37 points from 17 matches, one lesser than league leaders Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's side will next play Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup on December 18. Los Merengues return to La Liga action on December 22 against Sevilla.
