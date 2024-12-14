Rayo Vallecano 3-3 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Held In Scintillating La Liga Match
Real Madrid missed the chance to move to the top of La Liga after being held to a 3-3 draw away at local rivals Rayo Vallecano.
In a pulsating first half, Unai Lopez gave the home side the lead in the fourth minute, heading in Jorge de Frutos' cross. Abdul Mumin then doubled Rayo's advantage with a header in the 36th minute.
Federico Valverde pulled a goal back for Real Madrid three minutes later. Jude Bellingham then netted for the sixth consecutive La Liga match and pulled Los Blancos level on the stroke of halftime.
Rodrygo completed Real Madrid's turnaround in the 56th minute, but Isi Palazon equalized for Rayo Vallecano eight minutes later.
Vinicius Jr, who came on as a substitute for Brahim Diaz in the 63rd minute, was inches away from grabbing a late winner for Carlo Ancelotti's team, only to be denied by goalkeeper Augusto Batalla.
The 3-3 draw leaves Real Madrid a point behind La Liga leaders Barcelona with a game in hand. Hansi Flick's team could move four points clear of Los Blancos with a win against Leganes on Sunday.
You can watch the highlights of Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid by clicking here.
Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mumin, Chavarria; Jorge de Frutos, Ciss, Lopez, Adri Embarba; Nteka, Palazon.
Subs: Cardenas, Balliu, Camello, Pedro Diaz, Alvaro Garcia, Espino, Guardiola, Gumbau, Hernandez, Valentin, Trejo, Montiel.
Goals: Unai Lopez (4'), Mumin (36'), Palazon (64')
Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Valverde, Modric; Guler, Bellingham, Brahim Diaz; Rodrygo.
Subs: Lunin, Asencio, Vallejo, Camavinga, Ceballos, Lekhedim, Mestre, Endrick, Munoz, Vinicius Jr, Aguado.
Goals: Valverde (39'), Bellingham (45'), Rodrygo (56')
Referee: Juan Martinez Munuera
Recommended
Kylian Mbappe Snubbed By Karim Benzema In French Footballer Of The Year Voting, "Deep Hostility" Reported
Jude Bellingham Reacts To Winning Real Madrid Player Of The Month For November
Why Kylian Mbappe Wasn't In Real Madrid’s Team Christmas Photo