Rayo Vallecano 3-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Jude Bellingham Scores In Draw
Real Madrid could only manage a 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano despite Fede Valverde (39'), Jude Bellingham (45'), and Rodrygo (56') getting on the scoresheet.
Unai Lopez (4'), Abdul Mumin (36'), and Isi Palazon (64') were the scorers for Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Real Madrid dropped points yet again, the second time in three matches, and they are now second in La Liga with 37 points from 17 matches, one lesser than league leaders Barcelona.
Here we take a look at the player ratings from the match:
Thibaut Courtois- 6.5: It was an average display considering Courtois' level. He made two saves, including one high claim but conceded three goals. Courtois also completed 24 of his 28 attempted passes.
Lucas Vazquez- 7: Vazquez played 79 minutes against Vallecano and won six ground duels. He also managed to complete 58 of his 62 attempted passes.
Aurelien Tchouameni- 6.5: Tchouameni once again played as a centre-back and made one clearance and one interception. He won six duels and completed a total of 77 passes during the game.
Antonio Rudiger- 6.5: Rudiger made seven clearances and completed 60 passes but the defense marshalled by him conceded three goals.
Fran Garcia- 7: Young Fran Garcia made five clearances, won six duels, and also completed 51 passes during the game. Overall, it was an impressive display from the full-back.
Fede Valverde- 7.5: Valverde scored once, made one key pass, and completed a total 62 passes against Rayo Vallecano. His goal was a stunning effort from outside the box and his fourth of the season.
Arda Guler- 7.5: Young Arda Guler played 79 minutes against Rayo Vallecano. He set up two goals and completed 32 passes. Guler also won five duels during the game. Overall, he put in an impressive shift as he got the opportunity to feature in the starting XI.
Jude Bellingham- 7.5: The Englishman continues his rich vein of form and has now scored six times in the last six La Liga matches. Bellingham nodded in a header during the match. He also completed 31 accurate passes, including one key pass.
Brahim Diaz- 6.5: Diaz played 63 minutes against Rayo Vallecano and completed 63 passes in as many attempts. He also won four ground duels during the game.
Rodrygo Goes- 9: The Brazilian youngster was very impressive against Rayo Vallecano. He scored once, provided an assist, and completed four dribbles during the 3-3 draw and was arguably the best player for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
