Real Madrid vs Valencia: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid will host Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 30 of La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's side will aim to draw level on points with FC Barcelona at the top of the league.
The reverse fixture ended on a 2-1 victory for Los Blancos, thanks to goals from Modric and Bellingham. This game also saw Vini Jr. receive a red card.
Valencia sits 15th in the league table, only four points ahead of the relegation places. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in their last four games (two wins, two draws).
Here are five classic league matches between the sides.
November 11, 2023: Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia
At the beginning of the 2023/24 La Liga season, Los Blancos thrashed Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu thanks to two braces from their lethal Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior (42' and 49')and Rodrygo Goes (50' and 84').
Carlos Ancelotti's side started the game perfectly when Carvajal scored the opening goal inside three minutes, then they opened the floodgates, leaving no chance to Los Ches. Hugo Duro scored Valencia's only goal in the dying minutes of the game.
November 8, 2020: Valencia 4-1 Real Madrid
In the 2020/21 season, Valencia shocked Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos at Mestalla with a 4-1 win behind Carlos Soler's hat-trick.
The game started perfectly for Madrid after Karim Benzema's opening goal (23'). However, the hosts completely flipped the game on its head just before half-time. Carlos Soler leveled the score from the penalty spot (35') before a Raphael Varane own goal (43'). After the break, Soler scored two more penalties (54' and 63') to seal his hat-trick and the win for his side.
April 23, 2011: Valencia 3-6 Real Madrid
In the 2010/11 season, Madrid thumped Valencia in a nine-goal thriller at Mestalla. Gonzalo Higuain recorded a hat-trick in the win while Cristiano Ronaldo was rested in this game.
Los Blancos dominated the game from the start and went into half-time up by four thanks to goals from Benzema (22'), Higuain (30' and 41'), and Kaka (38'). Just after the break, Higuain secured his third goal of the night (51').
Roberto Soldado (59') made it 5-1 with 30 minutes left, but Kaka (61') quickly scored Madrid's sixth goal. With the game already won by the visitors, Jonas (79') and Jordi Alba (84') scored 6-3.
January 20, 2013: Valencia 0-5 Real Madrid
Los Blancos dominated Los Ches at Mestalla in the 2012/13 season thanks to Gonzalo Higuain and two braces from Cristiano Ronaldo and Angel Di Maria.
After a dominant display in the first half, Madrid went into half-time holding a five-goal lead. Higuain opened the score early in this game (8'), before Angel Di Maria (34' and 44') and Cristiano Ronaldo (35' and 41') each scored twice to seal the fate of this game.
January 8, 2022: Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia
On their way to another La Liga title during the 2021/22 season, Los Blancos routed Valencia 4-1 at home.
Karim Benzema had an amazing season, earning him the Ballon d'Or. The Frenchman and Vinicius Junior ran the show in this game as each recorded a brace. Benzema opened the score just before half-time for Los Blancos (43').
Following the break, Vini Jr. scored two successive goals (52' and 61') to give a three-goal cushion to Ancelotti's team. Guedes cut Valencia's deficit, scoring on the rebound of his missed penalty (76'), but Benzema scored his second goal of the night to seal the win (88'.)
