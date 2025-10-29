Real Madrid Player Receives One-Game Ban After El Clasico Touchline Scuffle

The El Clasico on October 26 did not disappoint in terms of drama. On the field, Real Madrid took the three points in a 2-1 win over rivals Barcelona, which also saw Pedri sent off late on for two yellow cards.

However, there were also heated exchanges off the field during the final minutes and after the whistle. One of those was around the time of the sending-off, when both teams' players and staff on the bench had to be separated.

The RFEF Disciplinary Committee had met and looked into the flashpoints during and after the game. They have decided that one Real Madrid player will face a one-game suspension for his actions off the pitch.

One Real Madrid Player Receives One-Match Suspension

The RFEF Disciplinary Committee has given a one-game ban to Los Blancos goalkeeper Andriy Lunin for his part in the sideline dramas during the closing stages of the El Clasico. The referee, Soto Grado, did record that he had given the Ukrainian a red card, but the cameras missed it.

The RFEF gave the following response regarding why Lunin was shown a red card (per Mundo Deportivo).

In the 90th minute, the player Lunin, Andrii was expelled for the following reason: for leaving his bench towards the blonde bench, in an aggressive attitude, having to be held down by his own teammates ." RFEF Disciplinary Committee

"Those whose conduct is contrary to sporting order, when classified as serious, will incur a suspension of four to ten matches or a fine of 602 to 3,006 euros." RFEF Disciplinary Committee

The one-game suspension is due to Lunin's conduct being a minor breach of the sporting order. Real Madrid had appealed the decision. However, the RFEF stood firm, backing the referee's decision and the evidence in the match report and on video.

The reserve keeper will now miss this weekend's game against Valencia, which he would likely be on the bench for. It could mean that youth team players Fran Gonzalez or Sunico could be called up as the third-choice in the matchday squad, with Sergio Mestre as back-up.

No Barcelona players or any other Real Madrid players were issued with bans after the two flash points in the closing stages of the game. Even players who were not in the squad were seen on the side of the pitch pushing when Vinicius Jr. and Lamie Yamal clashed. However, the RFEF decided that everything that materialized would not warrant any more bans.

