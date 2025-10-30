Barcelona Legend Sides With Vinicius Jr. Regarding Xabi Alonso's Substitute Strategy

We are closer to the next Real Madrid game than we are to the previous one, the El Clasico. Despite this, the media and former soccer players continue to comment on Vinicius Jr.'s reaction to being substituted in the 72nd minute.

The Brazilian has played three 90-minute games out of 13 this season under head coach Xabi Alonso. That results in an average of 68 minutes per game, which is extremely low for someone seen as one of the best players in the world.

Former Barcelona legend and Brazilian Rivaldo also believes Alonso is unfairly treating Vini Jr. He also spoke about his countryman's reaction to being brought off against Barcelona.

Rivaldo Believes Vini Jr. Shouldn't Be Substituted So Much

Speaking to Betfair (h/t Mundo Deportivo), where he is an ambassador, Rivaldo discussed Vinicius Jr.'s reaction when his number was held up during El Clasico. He believes the 25-year-old should not have reacted the way he did, but also understands why he did.

"His attitude wasn't right. I don't agree with what he did, but we have to give him some leeway, because it's not just about this match, but about a context of substitutions and repeated situations. Sometimes the coach, having been a great player and champion himself, might not like to see another player be the star." Rivaldo

Rivaldo continued,

"Honestly, a player like Vinicius , who is so valuable to Real Madrid and an asset to the club, shouldn't be substituted for seven matches. Especially not in a Clásico that they were winning by a single goal, that Barcelona could have tied, and that he, Vinicius, could have sealed the victory for Real Madrid." Rivaldo

Vinicius Jr. is currently the best footballer in the world according to FIFA, being presented with the award at the start of 2025. However, during the back end of last season, he was struggling to reach his best form. Under Alonso, he has seen some ups and downs and has often reacted well to being left on the bench.

In the El Clasico, he was unfortunate to be replaced while having one of his best games this season, terrorizing the Barca defenders. Could this be a ploy for Alonso to try to get the best out of one of his star players? Or could it be the way he will work going forward that could push Vinicius out of the club?

