Why Are Their Reported Tensions Between Real Madrid Players and Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso got his first marquee win since taking charge in the summer. After a significant loss to Atletico Madrid, Alonso's team took the first El Clasico this past weekend. It has fans truly believing in the young coach with Los Blancos five points ahead of rivals Barcelona in the standings.

In a report by Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, he has suggested that things are not rosy between the coach and several Real Madrid players.

According to reporter Cortegana, who has sources close to the club, players are unhappy with Alonso's methods, which have caused a rift with some of the big stars. What are the problems, and could it cost Xabi Alonso his job in his first season?

Will the Club Back Xabi Alonso Despite Reported Rift with Players?

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The report from The Athletic suggests the concerns go far deeper than what we have seen with Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian's recent reaction to being substituted was a long-standing frustration with not getting as many minutes as he was used to under Carlo Ancelotti.

"Xabi has tried to guarantee more discipline and order in the day-to-day, with control of schedules, more work in the gym at the prevention level, and group and individual video sessions." Source closed to The Athletic

The minutes for star players are another area that has frustrated some players, with Vinicius Jr. obviously the main culprit, as he has shown he is visibly unhappy. However, other players are also concerned about game time, with rotation not a significant issue under the previous head coach.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Another concern is the lack of freedom on the field, with the structure and style of play being more rigid under Alonso, which showed it worked during his time at Bayer Leverkusen. However, after four seasons under Ancelotti, it's a tough transition for some of the more 'untouchable' players.

Players' entourages have limited restrictions, and the starting lineup is announced later, so no leaks emerge from the dressing room.

It's been a significant change for the younger players, though, who are seeing much more opportunities, which is why players like Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo are seeing less game time. It will be very interesting to see where the team is after his first season, which could see some top players leave the club. That is, of course, if the club is happy with Alonso, and right now they will be pleased with the early progress.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Former Barcelona President Does Not Mince His Words Regarding 'Finished' Dani Carvajal

Former Real Madrid Player Wants to See a Sanction for Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid and Barcelona Players Speak Regarding the Scuffle After the El Clasico Final Whistle

Real Madrid Ready to Part With Anybody Except Kylian Mbappe to Bring in Young Star (Report)