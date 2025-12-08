Santi Cañizares Reveals The One Real Madrid Player Who Had A Positive Impact Against Celta Vigo

After Real Madrid's win against Athletic Club, there was positivity around the club. However, that has taken a dive after the 2-0 home loss to Celta Vigo. The game saw three Real Madrid players sent off, with Endick not on the pitch when he was.

Los Blancos may point to the referee's performance as a reason for their loss, but it goes much deeper than that. It was another stale display from Real Madrid, who offered nothing for long spells in the game. In fact, they found some life after the first red card fr Fran Garcia and should have scored at least once.

Many of the media have gone in hard on Xabi Alonso and the team, and that was expected. However, a former player, Santi Cañizares, shared the same opinion, singling out one positive aspect of the player's form.

One Real Madrid Player Showing His Importance

IMAGO / Alterphotos

During Santi Cañizares' analysis with Paco González on Tiempo de Juego after the game, the former goalkeeper pointed to Fede Valverde as a positive. Despite the result, he believes the vice captain is back to his near-best after early-season struggles.

"He seems somewhat revitalized and is a very important player." Santi Cañizares

He was not very positive about much else. He listed everything that is not right when he watches Real Madrid play, and it was a lot.

"They weren't good with the ball, Madrid weren't good without the ball either, their defense wasn't good, they didn't control the game in midfield, and in attack they weren't effective, nor did they create any attacking football. They didn't do anything right, they didn't do anything right." Santi Cañizares

It's hard to argue with his assessment. However, blame can't be placed on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who made a couple of good saves, as he has all season. That was about it, as the outfield players had one of their worst performances of the season against a Celta Vigo side who offered little.

Even Kylian Mbappe had an off day, having just one big chance which he failed to take. As mentioned, they did show some fight after being reduced to 10 men, but it should not have come to that. Too many long-distance strikes were off target, which killed momentum. It was a strict watch.

It's another quick turnaround for Real Madrid as they face Manchester City in the Champions League on December 1o. A win would be a start toward addressing the fans' and media's concerns.

